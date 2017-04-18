Clayton Kershaw has been incredible at Dodger Stadium

Clayton Kershaw , who starts for the Dodgers on Wednesday night against the Rockies , might be in the midst of the greatest stretch of consecutive starts in Dodger Stadium history. After allowing a three-run laser shot to Giancarlo Stanton in a loss to the Marlins last April 26 at home, Kershaw has been nearly untouchable at Dodger Stadium.

