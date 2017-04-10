Bellinger, Dodgers Egg Redbirds' Easter

Bellinger, Dodgers Egg Redbirds' Easter

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Cody Bellinger hit a game-tying homer in the fifth inning and a go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning, and the Oklahoma City Dodgers pitching staff allowed one hit over the final six innings to claim a 3-2 victory over the Memphis Redbirds Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park. The Dodgers have now won five straight games, as well as taken wins in seven of the last eight games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc... Apr 4 EyePhaart 2
News Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez Feb '17 SignPhartc 2
Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16) Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 2
News Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date... Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 1
News Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco... Dec '16 johnnyj 1
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Is the Trump brand ruined? Oct '16 SoonerMike 1
See all Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,482 • Total comments across all topics: 280,361,422

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC