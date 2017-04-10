Bellinger, Dodgers Egg Redbirds' Easter
Cody Bellinger hit a game-tying homer in the fifth inning and a go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning, and the Oklahoma City Dodgers pitching staff allowed one hit over the final six innings to claim a 3-2 victory over the Memphis Redbirds Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park. The Dodgers have now won five straight games, as well as taken wins in seven of the last eight games.
