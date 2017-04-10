Banner moment: Cubs finally raise championship flag
Baseball fans wait out a rain delay during a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers on home opening day, Monday, April 10, 2017, in Chicago. Baseball fans wait out a rain delay during a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers on home opening day, Monday, April 10, 2017, in Chicago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc...
|Apr 4
|EyePhaart
|2
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb '17
|SignPhartc
|2
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Is the Trump brand ruined?
|Oct '16
|SoonerMike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC