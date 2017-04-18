Arenado hits 2 home runs, Rockies hol...

Arenado hits 2 home runs, Rockies hold off Dodgers 4-3

Nolan Arenado homered twice, Trevor Story also connected and the Colorado Rockies held off the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday night. Greg Holland gave up two runs in the ninth inning but earned his eighth save in as many chances.

