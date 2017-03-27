APNewsBreak: Yanks drop to 3rd in payroll; Dodgers lead
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts watches from the dugout during the second inning of the team's preseason baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts watches from the dugout during the second inning of the team's preseason baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb '17
|SignPhartc
|2
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Is the Trump brand ruined?
|Oct '16
|SoonerMike
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC