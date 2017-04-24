APNewsBreak: Dodgers, Yankees cut pro...

APNewsBreak: Dodgers, Yankees cut projected luxury tax bills

The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees are cutting payroll and their luxury tax bills - just as Bryce Harper, Manny Machado and perhaps Clayton Kershaw near the free-agent market after the 2018 season. The Dodgers are on track to slice their tax bill by about a quarter this year and the Yankees by two-thirds.

