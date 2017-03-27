Angels, Dodgers finish in 4-4 tie
Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols, right, is congratulated by Yunel Escobar for a two-run home run, as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes watches during the third inning of an exhibition baseball game, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols is congratulated by teammates after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of the team's exhibition baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb '17
|SignPhartc
|2
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Is the Trump brand ruined?
|Oct '16
|SoonerMike
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC