Anderson's arm, Almora's glove lead Cubs over Dodgers 4-0
Brett Anderson beat his former team with five solid innings, center fielder Albert Almora Jr. made two outstanding catches against the ivy and the Chicago Cubs blanked the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 Thursday. Anderson won in his Wrigley Field debut for the Cubs.
