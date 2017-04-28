Already Accused Of Making Racist, Derogatory Comments Embattled City...
Dodgers Hold Off Late Philadelphia Rally To Beat Phillies, 5-3 Kenta Maeda struck out a season-high eight and limited Philadelphia to five hits. Los Angeles City Council Candidate Joe Bray-Ali makes a statement on his Facebook page regarding the surfacing of derogatory comments he made online.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc...
|Apr 4
|EyePhaart
|2
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb '17
|SignPhartc
|2
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Is the Trump brand ruined? (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|SoonerMike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC