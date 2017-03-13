Yasiel Puig is out of Dodgers second chances 0:0

Yasiel Puig is out of Dodgers second ...

Yasiel Puig is out of Dodgers second chances

Read more: New York Post

Recently, Yasiel Puig broke the silence of an otherwise quiet Dodgers clubhouse by talking loudly and with animation on his cell phone before hanging up to scream a lewd suggestion across the room to teammate Joc Pederson. So when the Dodgers describe Puig as more mature or in a better place, understand they are still grading on a curve.

