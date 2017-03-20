World Baseball Classic fills Dodger S...

World Baseball Classic fills Dodger Stadium with joyful noise

Puerto Rico fans cheer during a World Baseball Classic game against the Netherlands on March 20. Dodger Stadium was not even half full Monday, but you would never have suspected that with your eyes closed and your ears open. This was a concert, a festival, the joyous soundtrack of the World Baseball Classic .

