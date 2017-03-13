World Baseball Classic: Dodgers to play exhibition vs. Japan before championship round

The Dodgers on Wednesday made official their exhibition opponent on Sunday, playing Japan at Camelback Ranch in advance of the championship round next week at Dodger Stadium. Japan is 6-0 so far in the 2017 World Baseball Classic and as winners of Pool E in Tokyo will play their semifinal matchup on Tuesday in Los Angeles, against the runner-up from Pool F, still to be decided this week at Petco Park in San Diego.

Start the conversation, or Read more at True Blue LA.