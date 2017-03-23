World Baseball Classic 2017: USA wins...

World Baseball Classic 2017: USA wins their first WBC title with 8-0 win over Puerto Rico

Right-hander starting pitcher Marcus Stroman stopped Puerto Rico's offense and with their own 13-hit attack, USA defeated Puerto Rico 8-0 at Dodger Stadium to win their first World Baseball Classic title. Stroman, who was named the Tournament MVP, was the star of the game pitching six plus innings and giving up just one hit and a walk while striking out three.

Chicago, IL

