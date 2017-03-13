World Baseball Classic 2017: Kike Hernandez & Puerto Rico face Kenley Jansen & Netherlands Monday
Puerto Rico will play Netherlands on Monday night at Dodger Stadium, which means we could conceivably see Hernandez face teammate Kenley Jansen in that game. The winner on Monday night will advance to the championship game on Wednesday night, also in Los Angeles.
