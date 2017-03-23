'Word on the street' has Toles part o...

'Word on the street' has Toles part of Dodgers' platoon in left field

Read more: The Press-Enterprise

The Dodgers' Andrew Toles might find himself part of a platoon in left field to begin the season. With veteran Andre Ethier certain to be sidelined for a significant portion of the early-season schedule, Franklin Gutierrez is left without a left-handed partner in the left-field pairing the Dodgers had planned.

