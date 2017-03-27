With likely better health, Dodgers fa...

With likely better health, Dodgers favorites to win NL West

Monday

Clayton Kershaw was lost for 10 weeks in the second half of the season, they had a record 28 players go on the disabled list, and the Los Angeles Dodgers still won 91 games and their fourth consecutive NL West title last season. Their farm system is deep - witness Corey Seager's rise to prominence - and they have enough veteran talent to withstand the ups and downs.

