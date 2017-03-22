Willie Calhoun, Alex Verdugo among 5 Dodgers sent to minors camp
The Dodgers made some more roster cuts on Tuesday, sending five position players to minor league camp. Outfielder Brett Eibner was optioned to the minors, while non-roster invitees Willie Calhoun, Jose Miguel Fernandez, Darnell Sweeney and Alex Verdugo were all reassigned to the minors.
