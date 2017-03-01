What do we appreciate? 8 games on MLB.TV
The Cubs and Dodgers will duel for the first time since last October's epic National League Championship Series, when the eventual World Series champions overcame a 2-1 deficit and rattled off three straight wins. And there's an added intrigue in this matinee, as Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks makes his Spring Training debut against Kenta Maeda .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Cubs.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb 24
|SignPhartc
|2
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Is the Trump brand ruined?
|Oct '16
|SoonerMike
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC