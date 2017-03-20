Wallace delivers as Padres walk-off vs. Dodgers
Brett Wallace 's bases-loaded grounder in the ninth gave the Padres a 3-2 walk-off win over the National League West-rival Dodgers on Friday night at Peoria Stadium. Joc Pederson blasted a solo home run to lead off the game, but the split-squad Dodgers had only three more hits the rest of the way.
