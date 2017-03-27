Vin Scully on opening day: 'I'll prob...

Vin Scully on opening day: 'I'll probably have things to do'

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WLBT-TV Jackson

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2016, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers announcer Vin Scully waves to fans alongside Hall of Famer baseball player Willie Mays during the fourth inning of a baseball game between the San Francisco Gian... WASHINGTON - On Monday, the Dodgers will play their first opening day since 1950 without Vin Scully calling their games. He won't be in the stands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLBT-TV Jackson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez Feb '17 SignPhartc 2
Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16) Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 2
News Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date... Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 1
News Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco... Dec '16 johnnyj 1
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Is the Trump brand ruined? Oct '16 SoonerMike 1
News Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 ReneGade 1
See all Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,483 • Total comments across all topics: 279,914,574

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC