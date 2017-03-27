Vin Scully on opening day: 'I'll probably have things to do'

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2016, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers announcer Vin Scully waves to fans alongside Hall of Famer baseball player Willie Mays during the fourth inning of a baseball game between the San Francisco Gian... WASHINGTON - On Monday, the Dodgers will play their first opening day since 1950 without Vin Scully calling their games. He won't be in the stands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLBT-TV Jackson.