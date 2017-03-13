Urias could be left out of Dodgers' rotation
Brandon McCarthy made 60 pitches on Wednesday, Julio Urias only 30. Guess which one is being prepared for the Dodgers' starting rotation when the season opens, and which one isn't? The pitchers said they haven't been told. But even while allowing three runs in 3 2/3 innings in Wednesday's over Seattle, it looks like McCarthy will make it back to the rotation after Tommy John surgery and two years of challenges.
