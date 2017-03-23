UPDATE 2-U.S. settles AT&T's DirecTV case on talks with rivals over baseball
The Justice Department reached a settlement with AT&T unit DirecTV, which it had accused of illegally swapping information with rival pay-TV providers about negotiations to show Los Angeles Dodgers baseball games in southern California, according to court filings on Thursday. The government said in a complaint last year that because of the information swaps, most Los Angeles residents were unable to watch the Dodgers games on television for the past three years.
