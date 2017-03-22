Trayce Thompson's restored health a positive sign for Dodgers
For seven months, from the heat of the summer until the start of spring training, Trayce Thompson fixated on the condition of his back. He thought about strengthening and healing the fractures that short-circuited his season.
