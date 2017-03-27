Trayce Thompson, Chris Taylor, Julio Urias, Bobby Wilson sent to...
The Dodgers opening day roster is basically set, with four more roster cuts answering the final questions on Thursday. Chris Taylor, Trayce Thompson and Julio Urias were all optioned to the minors, and Bobby Wilson was reassigned to the minors.
