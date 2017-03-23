Toles' grand slam ignites Dodgers comeback

Andrew Toles slugged a grand slam and Justin Turner followed for back-to-back shots against Jesse Hahn as the Dodgers erased a four-run deficit for a 10-6 win over an Oakland A's split squad on Saturday at Camelback Ranch. The A's had taken a 4-0 lead off Dodgers starter Rich Hill with a three-run homer by Matt Chapman in the first inning and a bases-loaded walk by Alejandro De Aza in the second inning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Dodgers.