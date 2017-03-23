Toles' grand slam ignites Dodgers com...

Toles' grand slam ignites Dodgers comeback

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Dodgers

Andrew Toles slugged a grand slam and Justin Turner followed for back-to-back shots against Jesse Hahn as the Dodgers erased a four-run deficit for a 10-6 win over an Oakland A's split squad on Saturday at Camelback Ranch. The A's had taken a 4-0 lead off Dodgers starter Rich Hill with a three-run homer by Matt Chapman in the first inning and a bases-loaded walk by Alejandro De Aza in the second inning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Dodgers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez Feb 24 SignPhartc 2
Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16) Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 2
News Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date... Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 1
News Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco... Dec '16 johnnyj 1
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Is the Trump brand ruined? Oct '16 SoonerMike 1
News Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 ReneGade 1
See all Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,962 • Total comments across all topics: 279,833,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC