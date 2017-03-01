Shea Spitzbarth starting to open eyes...

Shea Spitzbarth starting to open eyes at L.A. Dodgers camp

Shea Spitzbarth, who helped the Great Lakes Loons win the Midwest League championship last September, has been impressive in three appearances for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Spring Training. Spitzbarth, a Moore Catholic and Molloy College product, hasn't allowed a run in three, one-inning relief appearances for the Dodgers so far.

