Segedin vying for role on Dodgers' bench
Scott Van Slyke has received the bulk of playing time at first base, first while Adrian Gonzalez nursed a sore elbow, then when Gonzalez and Segedin were away at the But like Van Slyke, Segedin has right-handed power with the ability to play the corner infield and outfield positions. Getting a start when Yasiel Puig was a late scratch on Friday, Segedin even made a cameo at second base late in the Dodgers' Segedin homered Thursday night against the Rangers.
