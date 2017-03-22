Seager feeling no pain in strained oblique
Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager returned to Minor League game action Tuesday and said he felt no discomfort from the strained oblique that has sidelined him since March 4. On a back field, Seager went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts, but came away pleased nonetheless. He still believes he will be ready for Opening Day by getting extra at-bats in Minor League games over the next two weeks.
