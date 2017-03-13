Scott Kazmir's lack of velocity gives...

Scott Kazmir's lack of velocity gives Dodgers cause for concern

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he trusts pitcher Scott Kazmir and pitching coach Rick Honeycutt when they say the left-hander is physically sound but acknowledges that the lack of velocity in Kazmir's five-inning spring training workout on Thursday might not be strictly a product of a delivery being honed.

