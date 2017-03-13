Scott Kazmir's lack of velocity gives Dodgers cause for concern

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he trusts pitcher Scott Kazmir and pitching coach Rick Honeycutt when they say the left-hander is physically sound but acknowledges that the lack of velocity in Kazmir's five-inning spring training workout on Thursday might not be strictly a product of a delivery being honed. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he trusts pitcher Scott Kazmir and pitching coach Rick Honeycutt when they say the left-hander is physically sound but acknowledges that the lack of velocity in Kazmir's five-inning spring training workout on Thursday might not be strictly a product of a delivery being honed.

