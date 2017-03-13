Sale squares off against Pirates on M...

Sale squares off against Pirates on MLB.TV

19 hrs ago Read more: Major League Baseball

Chris Sale taking on the Pirates in a matchup pitting teams set to meet on Opening Day headlines today's slate of six Spring Training games on Sale, one of the most highly anticipated players entering 2017 after being the centerpiece of the offseason's biggest blockbuster trade with the White Sox, will make his third spring start. Meanwhile, one-time lights-out Cardinals closer Trevor Rosenthal will make his first start since 2012 as he hopes to crack the Cardinals' rotation.

