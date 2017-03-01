Ryu's control sharp in batting-practice outing
Ryu had his best outing yet, with two innings, moving closer to his first Cactus League appearance after two years of ailments requiring shoulder and elbow operations. The 41-year-old Gagne was in tune-up mode for Team Canada and the World Baseball Classic, although if he's effective there and comes out of it healthy, he's talked about a Major League comeback.
