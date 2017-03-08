Ross Stripling ready for any role with Dodgers

Dodgers pitcher Ross Stripling allowed a run in one inning, striking out two against the Brewers on Wednesday afternoon in Maryvale, continuing to get ready for the regular season. Stripling, like two handfuls of Dodgers pitchers on the 40-man roster, have been building up a starter's workload this spring, though there are only five major league rotation slots to fill.

