Roberts returns to camp after death of father
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts returned to camp Sunday with a heavy heart after missing two days following the death of his father, Waymon, but he was ready to get back to work and prepared to train his full focus again on the details of getting his team ready for the regular season. After all, he knows being back in uniform and performing his duties as manager was exactly where his father would have wanted him to be.
