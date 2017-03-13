Rich Hill to pitch minor league game on Sunday
Rich Hill will pitch in a minor league game on Sunday afternoon rather than pitch in the Dodgers ' exhibition against Japan. The game on the back fields allows for a more controlled environment for Hill to continue to work on things while also getting built up for the season.
