Reports: $500,000 stolen from Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young's home The break-in reportedly took place as Young was in New Orleans for All-Star festivities. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mpSSzh Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young competes in the three-point contest during NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Smoothie King Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.