PHOTOS: Rockies lose Cactus League game to Dodgers, 14-3

Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado singles to center field off of Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Brian in the first inning at Salt River Fields on Feb. 28, 2017 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman O'Koyea Dickson falls to the ground after getting hit by a pitch in the second inning at Salt River Fields on Feb. 28, 2017 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.