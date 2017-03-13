Pedro Baez to throw bullpen session o...

Pedro Baez to throw bullpen session on Sunday

True Blue LA

Dodgers relief pitcher Pedro Baez will finally see time on a mound on Sunday, for the first time in 3A1 2 weeks. Baez took a comebacker on his right hand while throwing live batting practice on Feb. 22 , and has been limited ever since, battling a contusion.

