Notebook: Dodgers bullpen yet to sort itself out
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Kenta Maeda, right, of Japan, walks with pitching coach Rick Honeycutt, left, after warming up in the bullpen prior to his spring training baseball game start against the Chicago White Sox, Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. GLENDALE, Ariz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb 24
|SignPhartc
|2
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Is the Trump brand ruined?
|Oct '16
|SoonerMike
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC