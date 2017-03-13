Nike SB Releases A "Dodgers" Inspired Eric Koston 3 Hyperfeel
Nike SB recently released a Los Angeles Dodgers -inspired Nike SB Eric Koston 3 Hyperfeel for the spring season. The latest colorway of Eric Koston 's signature model displays Dodgers team colors with its primarily white Hyperfuse and Flyknit upper, as well as "Royal Blue" accents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hypebeast.com.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb 24
|SignPhartc
|2
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Is the Trump brand ruined?
|Oct '16
|SoonerMike
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC