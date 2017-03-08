Nationals agree to terms with RHP Joe Blanton
The Washington Nationals agreed to terms on a one-year contract with right-handed pitcher Joe Blanton on Thursday. Additionally, catcher Spencer Kieboom was designated for assignment.
