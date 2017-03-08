Moore takes Giant steps in comfort with S.F.

Matt Moore qualified for full-fledged "Gianthood" by dominating the rival Dodgers in a pair of late-season victories last season, but he needed the offseason and the first weeks of Spring Training to absorb the orange and black deeper into his bloodstream. Moore couldn't be blamed if he felt slightly in limbo after San Francisco acquired him from Tampa Bay at last year's Trade Deadline for third baseman Matt Duffy and two Minor Leaguers.

