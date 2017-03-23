MLB Draft 2017: Dodgers have $5.5 million bonus pool, per report
The Dodgers will have a little over $5.5 million to spend in their 2017 MLB Draft bonus pool, per numbers released by Baseball America on Tuesday . The total draft bonus pool for the Dodgers this year will be $5,517,800, which is the sum of all the bonus allotments for picks in the first 10 rounds of the draft.
