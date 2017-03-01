Marseille's 'Champions Project' is proving slow to get going

" When American businessman Frank McCourt took over at Marseille a few months ago, his ambitious plan to bring the glory days back was confidently labelled the "Champions Project." McCourt, the former owner of baseball's Los Angeles Dodgers, pledged to make the former European champions competitive on all fronts by investing 200 million euros over four years and by immediately hiring French coach Rudi Garcia.

