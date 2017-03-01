Marseille's 'Champions Project' is proving slow to get going
" When American businessman Frank McCourt took over at Marseille a few months ago, his ambitious plan to bring the glory days back was confidently labelled the "Champions Project." McCourt, the former owner of baseball's Los Angeles Dodgers, pledged to make the former European champions competitive on all fronts by investing 200 million euros over four years and by immediately hiring French coach Rudi Garcia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb 24
|SignPhartc
|2
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Is the Trump brand ruined?
|Oct '16
|SoonerMike
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC