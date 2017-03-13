Mariners pitchers struggle again in a 12-7 loss to the Dodgers
The dog days of spring training have hit the Mariners and their pitching staff. Seattle pitchers struggled again for the third time in four days, giving up 16 hits and walking five batters.
