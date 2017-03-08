Los Angeles Dodgers' Scott Kazmir leaves spring start with sore hip
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Scott Kazmir left Monday's spring training game against the Colorado Rockies in the second inning with a sore left hip. The 33-year-old left-hander threw one pitch in the second inning before drawing a mound visit from Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and a trainer.
