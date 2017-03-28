Los Angeles Dodgers LHP Scott Kazmir to open season on DL
Left-hander Scott Kazmir will start the season on the disabled list, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Monday. Roberts also said shortstop Corey Seager will remain in Arizona through Friday to work on his swing after recovering from a strained oblique.
