LA Dodgers tie Seattle Mariners in Cactus League finale
THE GAME: The Seattle Mariners scored in the bottom of the ninth inning to forge a 3-3 tie in the Dodgers' final Cactus League game Wednesday afternoon in Peoria, Arizona. PITCHING REPORT: The two starting pitchers, Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw and Mariners right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma, combined to throw 60 pitches and allow three runs on four hits and four walks in the first inning alone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb '17
|SignPhartc
|2
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Is the Trump brand ruined?
|Oct '16
|SoonerMike
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC