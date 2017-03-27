LA Dodgers tie Seattle Mariners in Ca...

LA Dodgers tie Seattle Mariners in Cactus League finale

THE GAME: The Seattle Mariners scored in the bottom of the ninth inning to forge a 3-3 tie in the Dodgers' final Cactus League game Wednesday afternoon in Peoria, Arizona. PITCHING REPORT: The two starting pitchers, Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw and Mariners right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma, combined to throw 60 pitches and allow three runs on four hits and four walks in the first inning alone.

Chicago, IL

