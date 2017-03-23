Justice Department settles suit over ...

Justice Department settles suit over LA Dodgers broadcasts

The U.S. Department of Justice says it has settled a lawsuit that accused AT&T's DirectTV unit of orchestrating a backroom deal with competitors to not carry the sole channel that broadcasts Dodgers baseball in Los Angeles. The lawsuit claimed DirecTV swapped information with Cox Communications, Charter Communications and AT&T - before it acquired DirecTV - during negotiations to carry the SportsNet LA, the network owned by the Dodgers.

