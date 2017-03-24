Justice Department Settles Suit Over LA Dodgers Broadcast
CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [] Justice Department Settles Suit Over LA Dodgers Broadcast The U.S. Department of Justice settled a lawsuit Thursday after accusing AT&T's DirectTV unit of orchestrating a backroom deal with competitors to not carry the sole channel that broadcasts Dodgers baseball in Los Angeles.
