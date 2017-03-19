Julio Teheran will start on Opening Day for the Braves
The Braves announced on Sunday that Julio Teheran will start on Opening Day, April 3 against the Mets at Citi Field. It will be Teheran's fourth consecutive Opening Day start for the Braves, joining Greg Maddux and Rick Mahler as the only starters in Atlanta franchise history to start four consecutive Opening Days.
